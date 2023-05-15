The sports category has moved to a new website.
Burna Boy drums support for Hilda Baci as she sets new world record

Babatunde Lawal

Many celebrities and politicians have also taken to social media, even going as far as visiting the venue in Lekki just to support the chef.

Burna Boy is not the only celebrity who has shown support for the world record holder
Hilda Baci has surpassed the existing Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon. Previously held by Lata Tondon, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, Hilda surpassed this feat at 7:46 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, clocking in at 87 hours and 46 minutes.

Since 4 pm on Thursday, May 11, the 27-year-old chef has been cooking tirelessly and intends to continue until 4 pm today, May 15, to achieve her goal of reaching a record-breaking 96 hours.

Supporting the world record holder, Burna Boy wrote, "Go Hilda. We are rooting for you to break that record. And I trust that the food will go sweet and die."

Hilda has now become a viral sensation, receiving an overwhelming wave of support from Nigerians. People from all over have taken to the internet to send her well wishes, and politicians and celebrities have either called or visited her at the Amore Gardens location where she has been cooking.

Numerous brands, such as Vesti, Zaron Cosmetics, and many others, have also shown their support by providing assistance and encouragement.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

