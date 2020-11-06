British model Eva Apio has denied having an affair with music star, Davido.

The model who is originally from Uganda made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, November 6, 2020, while clearing the air on the Twitter fight she had with her former bestie, Kenza.

"I was gonna bite my tongue but I can’t let my name be dragged like this. No, I did not have an affair with Davido, I was seeing Tycoone. Not David! and she knew this but she decided to tweet and delete. She’s pushed that narrative, yet it’s not the truth," she tweeted.

She, however, did not deny or confirm if Kenza was invited to Greece.

Eva's latest tweets are coming barely 24 hours after Kenza called her out for taking her along for a trip in Greece with Davido, making her look like an escort.

Kenza alleges that she was made to follow Davido and Eva on a trip to Greece while Chioma was heavily pregnant [Instagram/EvssOfficial] [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] [Instagram/6Kenza]

According to Kenza, this happened even when Eva knew that Davido had a "pregnant baby mama."