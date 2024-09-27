Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Taking to social media on September 27, 2024, Bovi posted the video, condemned the incident and criticised the lack of accountability for such acts of abuse in Nigeria.

"I’ve been trying to ignore this video like it never happened but after watching the apology video this morning, I’m more livid and miffed at the rate at which most forms of abuse go unchecked in Nigeria," he wrote.

In his post, the actor spoke about the incident at length, expressing his rage about the priest's actions. Bovi reflected on a subsequent apology video released by the priest, which he found unsatisfactory.

"In the poorly staged apology video, the priest described his actions as a “normal correction” and “a minor correction.” He was even encouraged by another apology of an adult who I couldn’t tell who he was exactly, that he would have blamed the priest if he didn’t do that," he wrote.

Bovi added, "He hit a defenseless child. He humiliated that child. He harmed that child’s confidence. He hit the head of the child for a very flimsy reason. Now imagine when that child does something really wrong."

Bovi emphasised the gravity of the situation, questioning the priest’s ability to maintain control in a public setting.

"A priest who couldn’t control himself in public. Take a moment to think about what he’s capable of doing behind closed doors. If we think this is normal behavior, then we are all abnormal."

Bovi called on the Nigerian police to intervene in the matter, highlighting the broader implications of actions like the priest's.