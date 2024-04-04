Bobrisky to be arraigned on Friday as EFCC charges him for money laundering

The anti-graft agency filed a six-count charge against the controversial transgender on Thursday, March 4, 2024, following his earlier arrest.

Bobrisky will be arraigned before Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday, March 5, 2024.

While the first four counts of the charge border on abuse of the naira notes, the last two counts border on alleged money laundering.

This is coming after the EFCC arrested and paraded Bobrisky on Thursday for spraying new naira notes at the film premiere of Beast of Two Worlds at the Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos, on March 24, 2024.

The commission also alleged that the suspect had committed the same offence at other event centres and parties at different times.

The first count, as stated in the charge sheet filed by EFCC Prosecutor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Rotimi Oyedepo, alongside seven other lawyers, alleged that the socialite tampered with the sum of ₦400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Count two said Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu also tampered with another sum of ₦50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

In count three, the transgender also sprayed and tampered with another sum of ₦20,000 while dancing at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja, in December 2023.

While dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island, Bobrisky was said to have sprayed and tampered with another sum of ₦20,000, count four stated.

In count five, Bobrisky while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of ₦127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.