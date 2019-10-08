Blossom Chukwujekwu's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi is speaking about the kind of love she desires and hopes for.

The entrepreneur made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, October 7, 2019. In a short but very direct post, she revealed how the love story she wants should be like.

"I Need a Love that Stands in Time. A Love that can Last come Rain or Shine. A Love that’s Just 4 me. It’s the Way Love Should be❤️ #HappyKid," she wrote.

Hmmm...Maureen's latest post is coming weeks after her marriage to Nollywood movie star, Blossom Chukwujekwu reportedly crashed.

We reached out to Blossom's management via email and they are yet to respond as at the time of publishing this story. Trust Pulse to keep you updated as this story develops.[Instagram/RedVigor]

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home about three weeks ago. She also reports that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

It is not clear the reason behind the rumoured crash of this once admired marriage but there are speculations that Blossom is still in a romantic relationship with his former actress girlfriend.

Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has a few of Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.[Instagram/Redvigor]

