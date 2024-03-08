Beyonce & Jay Z tops 2024 celebrity power couple list with $3.04B

Experts at Arka conducted research to evaluate the net worth of well-known celebrity couples by gathering data on the individual net worth of each person and compiling it to create a ranking. The study also provides insights into the primary sources of income for each celebrity on the list.

Here is a list of the top 10 most powerful celebrity couples and their joint net worth.

1. Beyoncé & Jay-Z

The Carters are the wealthiest celebrity couple on the list, with a joint net worth of $3.04 billion.

Jay-Z is the richest rapper globally and the first hip-hop billionaire, with a personal net worth of $2.5 billion, while Beyoncé has a net worth of $500 million earning money from her music career, fashion brand, and live performances.

2. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Music superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are the second wealthy couple on the list again representing the music industry, with a combined net worth of $1.425 billion.

Rihanna has a personal net worth of $1.4 billion, thanks to her incredible music career and successful makeup company, Fenty Beauty, while A$AP Rocky’s net worth is only $25 million, coming from his music career, endorsement deals and a collection of luxury cars.

3. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and her NFL heartthrob Travis Kelce rank third among the richest celebrity couples, with a combined net worth of $1.13 billion.

Taylor's personal net worth is $1.1 billion, primarily from her successful music tours, while Travis Kelce has a net worth of $30 million, mostly from his contract with the Chiefs in the NFL.

4. Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet take the 4th spot on the list with a total net worth of $725 million.

This new couple comes from completely different backgrounds, and once again, the female partner has a much higher net worth. Kylie's net worth is $700 million, mainly from selling half of Kylie Cosmetics for a massive $600 million, while Chalamet has a net worth of $25 million, primarily earning income from his acting career.

5. Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck claim the fifth position on the list with a combined net worth of $500. Similar to the previous couples, J Lo's net worth is notably higher, coming at $400 million, earned through her successful music and acting career, along with brand partnerships. In contrast, Affleck earns $100 million, primarily from his work as an actor, director, screenwriter, and producer.

6. David & Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham secure the 6th position with a combined net worth of $520 million. The majority of this wealth, $450 million, belongs to David Beckham, earned through his club wages and lucrative brand endorsements. Meanwhile, Victoria has a net worth of $70 million, primarily derived from her luxury fashion brand, Victoria Beckham.

7. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the 7th richest celebrity couple with a total net worth of $380 million, only $30 million of which comes from Blake Lively. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds has a much higher net worth, nearly 12 times more, thanks to his profitable ventures like Aviation American Gin, Mint Mobile, real estate investments, and owning a soccer team.

8. Hailey & Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber are the 8th richest celebrity couple with a total net worth of $320 million. In keeping with the previous couples, the male partner, Justin, is the primary earner, with a personal net worth of $300 million, which is 15 times more than his wife's. Justin's income comes from album and single sales, streaming royalties, and licensing fees, while Hailey's main sources of income are her modeling career and her skincare line, Rode Skin.

9. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the 9th richest celebrity couple with a total net worth of $163 million. Jenner's personal net worth is $75 million, primarily from her modeling, endorsements, and reality TV work, while Bad Bunny has a slightly higher net worth of $88 million, which he earns through his record-breaking tours.

10. Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold the 10th spot on the list. Kourtney's personal net worth is $65 million, largely from her lifestyle brand, Poosh, while the famous drummer’s net worth is $15 million less than his wife's and primarily comes from his music career and touring with Blink-182.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are in the 11th position on the list. Tatum's net worth is $80 million.