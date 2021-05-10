RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together again in Montana 17 years after split

Odion Okonofua

They have been spotted together three times since J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted together in Montana years after split.

They were spotted in an SUV together heading toward the airport in Montana on Sunday, Daily Mail reported.

J lo sat in the passenger seat while Affleck took the wheel.

There had been speculations about the former couple reigniting their old flame. [Hola]
Upon landing in LA via private jet, Lopez was seen holding Affleck’s hand as she led him to another SUV.

According to PageSix, the former couple attended parties together in Montana.

Jennifer Lopez and her former partner Alex Rodriguez. [Instagram/Arod]
There had been speculations about the former couple reigniting their old flame.

They have been spotted together three times since J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The former couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.

They split months later in January 2004.

