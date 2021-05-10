Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together again in Montana 17 years after split

They were spotted in an SUV together heading toward the airport in Montana on Sunday, Daily Mail reported.

J lo sat in the passenger seat while Affleck took the wheel.

Pulse Nigeria

Upon landing in LA via private jet, Lopez was seen holding Affleck’s hand as she led him to another SUV.

According to PageSix, the former couple attended parties together in Montana.

Pulse Nigeria

There had been speculations about the former couple reigniting their old flame.

They have been spotted together three times since J lo's split with MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The former couple known as 'Bennifer' got engaged in 2002.

Signs they were on the rocks started to surface when they postponed their wedding in 2003.