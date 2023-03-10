ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans: Marvin opens up on relationship with Yaya

Babatunde Lawal

Marvin and Yaya were part of the duo that was evicted from the show in the first forty-two days.

Ex-BBTitans housemate Marvin has opened up about his connection with partner Yaya, saying it began as flirtations.

In a chat after his eviction from the show, he said, “For Yaya, it was a beautiful connection, coming to the house it was as though we connected immediately. It started off with little flirtations, despite having a good connection and the emotions being there. I was still unsure if it was a game or just a strategy she was playing on me.”

He also spoke about his experience in the house, he said, “It was beautiful, having the opportunity to be a part of the dynamics going on between the South Africans and Nigerians. I was like one out of the six Nigerians guys to be part of the show. It was fun and I got to be myself, it was just a great experience in all.”

Speaking on what he could have done better, Marvin said, “I should have probably seen like one season of the show to be able to balance between my real self and understanding the game part of it.”

Currently, there are only 12 housemates left: Ebubu and Tsatsii (the Royals), Nana and Thabang (Thabana), Justin and Yvonne ( Juvone), Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr ( Kaniva), Blaqboi and Ipeleng ( Blaqleng), and Khosi and Miracle Op (Khosicle).

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

