BBNaija's Whitemoney says he'll win a Grammy in 2022

The reality TV star goes all prophetic about his career's future.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney has promised to win a grammy award in 2022.

The winner of the sixth season of Big Brother Naija made this known during a chat with Cool Fm.

According to the reality TV star despite being perceived as not talented enough to be in the music industry, he has what it takes to make it in the industry.

"They say there's a trend where every housemate that comes out of Big Brother wants to go into music. The thing is, I do not want to go into music, I have been in music. It's just that I didn't have the platform like every other up-and-coming artist," he said.

When asked about the few of his music career, the reality TV star gave a very bold answer.

"By this time next year, I'll get a grammy, Isha Allah. Name all the big awards, Whitemoney is going to cup a few of them," he said.

Whitemoney was the winner of the sixth season of Big Brother Naija.

