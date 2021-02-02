Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, TolaniBaj has recounted how she was fired from her job for speaking up for her right.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, February 1, 2021, while reacting to employers who have become notorious for owing salaries.

"Yes! Thank you for speaking up. I got fired from a record label here in Nigeria for speaking up for my rights. I was owed for months & I stopped going to work & pled via email for my money. The music industry tried to silence me by trying to hide the MAIN reason why I got fired," she tweeted.

The reality TV star went on to advise those who have found themselves in situations like that to speak up.

"Never be afraid to speak up for your rights," she added.

TolaniBaj's tweets came after social media went agog with the topic of employers who have become popular for owing salaries.