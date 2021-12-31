RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tega vows to go after critics who have continued to troll her

Tega received severe backlash from fans over her relationship with fellow housemate, Boma.

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic has vowed to retaliate against those critics who have continued to troll her.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, where she lamented about fans who think they can control celebrities’ lives.

"It’s funny how some fans think they have so much control over their favs lives, causing chaos everywhere," she tweeted.

twitter.com

"No fan should come to my DMs asking me shit about anybody again, if you are not about & then don’t try it.. Don’t even think you can troll me coz I go give you back,LW."

Recall the married housemate has been the subject of persistent backlash even weeks after her time on the reality show ended.

While in the house, Tega incurred the wrath of sanctimonious fans of the show for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.

The pair debunked claims that they had sex.

