BBNaija's Tega deactivates Instagram account amid online bullying complaints

The reality TV star deactivated her account hours after she had complained about persistent online bullying.

In a recent tweet, the actress mom of one called for a truce from the negative online energy while admitting that she was mentally exhausted from having to deal with unhappy fans.

Pulse Nigeria

"I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity, done with the online bullying, done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted," Tega wrote.

Recall the married housemate has been the subject of persistent backlash even weeks after her time on the reality show ended.

While in the house, Tega incurred the wrath of sanctimonious fans of the show for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.