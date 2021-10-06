RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tega deactivates Instagram account amid online bullying complaints

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star had appealed for truce from disgruntled fans of the reality TV show.

BBNaija reality star Tega Dominic [Instagram]
BBNaija reality star Tega Dominic [Instagram]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has deactivated her Instagram account.

The reality TV star deactivated her account hours after she had complained about persistent online bullying.

In a recent tweet, the actress mom of one called for a truce from the negative online energy while admitting that she was mentally exhausted from having to deal with unhappy fans.

BBNaija housemate Tega Dominic [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija housemate Tega Dominic [Instagram/bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

"I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity, done with the online bullying, done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted," Tega wrote.

Recall the married housemate has been the subject of persistent backlash even weeks after her time on the reality show ended.

While in the house, Tega incurred the wrath of sanctimonious fans of the show for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.

The pair have since debunked claims that they had sex,

