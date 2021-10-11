RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Odion Okonofua

Tega hopes to return to her normal life and achieve all she had hoped for before going for the reality TV show.

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

Nigerian reality TV star Tega Dominic has appealed to Nigerians to forgive her for getting intimate during her time in the sixth season of Big Brother Naija.

Tega has come under severe backlash for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.

The reality TV star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show, #WithChude.

"This is me saying to Nigerians, I am sorry, I am a citizen of Nigeria, you people cannot throw me away. I am sorry. It wasn't...if I say it wasn't intentional, nobody would believe me, I didn't mean any harm, I was just going with the flow," she said.

"And yes we didn't have sex in the house. I didn't have sex in the house. But of course, being a married woman and you are kissing, that was a wrong move and I apologise. So I need all the support now to make whatever dreams I had come to reality."

The Calabar-born reality TV star's interview came days after she deactivated her Instagram page.

Prior to that, she has appealed to Nigerians for a truce via her Twitter page over the persistent online bullying she has suffered following her eviction.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

