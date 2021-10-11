Tega has come under severe backlash for getting intimate with co-housemate Boma Akpore.

The reality TV star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show, #WithChude.

"This is me saying to Nigerians, I am sorry, I am a citizen of Nigeria, you people cannot throw me away. I am sorry. It wasn't...if I say it wasn't intentional, nobody would believe me, I didn't mean any harm, I was just going with the flow," she said.

"And yes we didn't have sex in the house. I didn't have sex in the house. But of course, being a married woman and you are kissing, that was a wrong move and I apologise. So I need all the support now to make whatever dreams I had come to reality."

The Calabar-born reality TV star's interview came days after she deactivated her Instagram page.