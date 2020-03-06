One of the cutest messages you'd be reading today on Instagram will be that of former Big Brother Naija's housemate Teddy A to his wife, Bam Bam.

The couple welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Teddy A took to his Instagram page on Friday, March 6, 2020, where he posted a photo of Bam Bam and captioned it with a cute message for her.

"My Woman, My Everything. Yummy mommy, Mama Zen, My Bem Bem, Athena Baby, Aya Mi 😍 Thank you for giving me such a beautiful baby girl, you deserve something heavy for giving me such a gorgeous human 🤔 So Help Me God 🙏🏽 _

"I can’t even begin to explain neither can I contain this joy I’m feeling inside right now! I love you scatter @bammybestowed ❤️❤️❤️ _" he wrote.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

The couple's outfit was designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire while Bam Bam's dresses were styled by Medlin Boss.

The event which held at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai was one of the reasons almost everyone vacated Lagos for us.

The wedding ceremony had quite a large number of celebrities in attendance and they did 'slay.