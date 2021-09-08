BBNaija's Princess accuses her brother of planning to kill her

According to the reality TV star, her brother has threatened to kill her over her refusal to sign on as a brand ambassador for his business.

"Hello everyone my name is Princess Francis. I want to let Nigerians know that my life is in danger, my life has been threatened by Mr Wisdom my supposed elder brother, popularly known as Wisdom generator or dollarpoint," she wrote.

"Fast forward to Two days ago he called me and asked me to be the brand ambassador for his business dollapoint, I told him that I am not interested. This is coming from someone that never cared for me, my siblings and my mom, someone that said I will never amount to anything good."

The former taxi driver said her brother should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

"I confronted him about an issue that happened 13yrs ago and he threatened to kill me if I don’t come to his office before Friday. I am here to tell Nigerians that if anything happens to me, Wisdom should be held responsible," she concluded.