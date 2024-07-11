ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Phyna fumes after her car gets vandalised while parked at the airport

She says that she parked the car at the airport before heading to work.

Phyna [Instagram/Unusualphyna]
Phyna [Instagram/Unusualphyna]

Outraged, the reality star took to X on July 11, 2024, and posted a video showing the damage to the vehicle; a part of the silver panels lining the side of the car had been pried off.

She wrote, "I parked my car at the airport to go and work only to come back; they’ve removed this and the person tried removing the other side... na me and them for this airport today."

Phyna's fans promptly expressed their sympathy in the comment section, with many advising her against parking her vehicle at the airport in the future.

A follower advised, "Dem no dey park anyhow for airport ooo. Those people are mean ooo. Just hold like 30 to 50k oooo."

"Ahhhhh that's why I don't suggest taking or parking cars at the airport if one wants to travel. It's best someone use Uber and park the car at home jeje, because I don't trust these security guys at all. Heii, please baby, next time no park for airport o. Sorry for this, love," another X user said.

Another fan said, "You see the money for parking—no pay at all. Are they not supposed to have securities like security men, security cameras and also security lights at the airport packing lots?

"Was it parked at the owner's risk or caretakers' risk? Anyway...you go pay for parking and security yet money go waste. That's Nigeria for you. Take it easy," a follower advised.

