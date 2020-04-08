Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi also known as Nina has shared new photos of herself and her husband on Instagram.

Nina got married earlier in the year in a very private wedding ceremony.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, where she shared the loved up videos and photos.

This would be the first time Nina would be giving fans a clue of the identity of her husband.

Recall that her wedding ceremony was marred with so many controversies as blogs and newspapers reported about the inconsistencies at the ceremony.

From the said absence of her husband to the rumours about her bride price.

In her defense, the reality TV star came out to debunk the news of her husband not paying her bride price in full.

"I want to thank God Almighty for a successful “Ime ego “ My hubby paid everything in full... You all know how owerri bride price list is 🤣🤣 it’s huge," she wrote.

Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.