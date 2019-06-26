The winner of the season three edition of Big Brother Naija, Miracle's desire to climb to the peak of his career as a pilot has started yielding results as he is now a certified Instrument pilot.

The reality tv star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. According to him, despite all the turbulence faced in the journey to attaining this certificate, he was able to achieve it with God's aid.

"A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed... ✈️“Instrument Rated!”😎... It’s only Your Grace Lord... Thank🙏🏾 You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate 🙌🏾... GOD Bless..." he said.

Congratulations to Miracle Ikechukwu on this latest achievement from all of us at PULSE.

Miracle winning BBNaija Season 3

After 85 entertaining days, Miracle was declared the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show. He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina, and Alex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira.

The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.