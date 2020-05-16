Big Brother Naija fourth season's first runner up, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri, are expecting a baby boy.

The reality TV and his wife shared the big news via their YouTube channel on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

According to Mike, they decided to announce the sex of the unborn baby at their ‘Gender reveal party’ which they also named ‘Quarantine party’ with no family members in attendance.

Mike Edwards and wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton [Instagram/Aireyys]

“I think it is time to give the gender reveal...well ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, we are proud to announce that we are proud to announce that we are having a boy,” Mike said.

Mike and Perri announced that they were expecting their first child earlier in May.

Edwards and Drayton got married in 2018 after dating for several months.