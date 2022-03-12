RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Maria becomes 'queen' of endorsement deals

The reality TV star is Raven's first ambassador

Reality TV star Maria Benjamin
Reality TV star Maria Benjamin

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike Benjamin is fast becoming the queen of endorsement deals in the entertainment industry.

Since her stint in the sixth edition of the reality TV show, she has landed over nine endorsement deals, raking in several millions of naira.

Only recently, the former air hostess signed a mouth-watering endorsement deal with digital bank, Raven.

BBNaija's Maria Chike Benjamin and the CEO of Raven, Jude Okorharen
BBNaija's Maria Chike Benjamin and the CEO of Raven, Jude Okorharen Pulse Nigeria

In a chat with Pulse, the reality TV star revealed that the deal was good, even though she refused to divulge the details of the contract.

“I mean the money was good,” she said.

She also talked about how she has been open to several deals since leaving the house.

“Going into the Big Brother House, when you come out, obviously the recognition will be there, the platform will be there and I was open to any brand that was going to come to me and I am actually thankful that Raven bank approached me," she said.

According to Maria, one of the things that made the decision to become the face of the brand easy for her was the sincerity and ease of the banking app.

The reality TV star flanked by top management of the Raven Bank
The reality TV star flanked by top management of the Raven Bank Pulse Nigeria

“As a person, I love honesty and transparency. Also, any business, relationship or partnership does not work well if I can’t see through someone, and they can’t see through me. So, when they had first approached me, I had other fintech companies that had approached me, but there was a lot within their company that they opened up to me about,'' she said.

"There was no fakeness or cover-ups, they were transparent with me as to what they would expect for me and we bonded without even a physical meeting, just over the phone. I like to be comfortable when I’m working with people and I don’t like animosity. It was a no-brainer."

Jude Okorharen the Chief Executive Officer of Raven also talked about how the bank has grown immensely since its inspection.

“We started with 5000 and already we have grown to over 200,000 users, approaching 300,000 already of both Nigerians living in Nigeria and those in the diaspora. During the pandemic, a lot of people couldn’t bank with brick and mortar as usual, and that inspired us to build Raven. This is banking from the comfort of your home," he said.

Maria said she'll be bringing her resilience, hard work and loyalty to making the Raven one of the biggest digital banks in the country.

