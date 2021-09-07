RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

The reality TV star is now a car owner.

Reality TV star Lucy Edet [Instagram/IamLucyEdet]

Former housemate of Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Lucy Edet, has gifted herself a car.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 7, 2021, where she shared photos and videos of her new ride.

Lucy's car is a 2008 Lexus ES350.

Congratulations to the reality TV star on her new car.

Lucy was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

