BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

Former housemate of Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Lucy Edet, has gifted herself a car.
The reality TV star is now a car owner.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 7, 2021, where she shared photos and videos of her new ride.
Lucy's car is a 2008 Lexus ES350.
Congratulations to the reality TV star on her new car.
Lucy was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.
