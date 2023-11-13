BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

The internet was taken by surprise when clips and pictures from his traditional wedding ceremony sprung up on the internet. He was seen gallantly dressed in full traditional attire, performing the marriage rites alongside his bride, Laushi.

The dazzling wedding setup outside was adorned with roses, matching the colours of the bride and groom. Da Silva was also seen smiling and dancing in the middle of a band playing tunes on the talking drum.

The news of his marriage came as a shock to many, considering how there was no buildup to the wedding on all his social media.

The only thing close enough was a tweet he posted the very day before complaining about an airline; he mentioned that he was going to Kaduna for 'a wedding', but not 'his wedding'.

Da Silva's tweet read, "Came to Kaduna for a wedding that is tomorrow morning. Airpeace without informing anyone left luggage in Lagos. Is this not madness?"

Following the news of his marriage, he trended across social media and internet sleuths dug up an old tweet from 2018 when the two met at a business function.

Da Silva's wedding was not the only event that was conducted on the low; back in 2022 when he proposed to his woman, he also did not publicise it because it was not official in the sight of the Lord yet.

Speaking to Punch, he said, “I am engaged. I did not make it public because I will announce it when I am married. I did not see the need to announce what had not been formalised in God’s presence yet.”