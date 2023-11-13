ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Another one of our reality TV men is officially off the market, ladies.

Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]
Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]

Recommended articles

The internet was taken by surprise when clips and pictures from his traditional wedding ceremony sprung up on the internet. He was seen gallantly dressed in full traditional attire, performing the marriage rites alongside his bride, Laushi.

The dazzling wedding setup outside was adorned with roses, matching the colours of the bride and groom. Da Silva was also seen smiling and dancing in the middle of a band playing tunes on the talking drum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of his marriage came as a shock to many, considering how there was no buildup to the wedding on all his social media.

The only thing close enough was a tweet he posted the very day before complaining about an airline; he mentioned that he was going to Kaduna for 'a wedding', but not 'his wedding'.

Da Silva's tweet read, "Came to Kaduna for a wedding that is tomorrow morning. Airpeace without informing anyone left luggage in Lagos. Is this not madness?"

Following the news of his marriage, he trended across social media and internet sleuths dug up an old tweet from 2018 when the two met at a business function.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maryam Laushi's tweet posted the day she met Leo Dasilva [Maryam Laushi]
Maryam Laushi's tweet posted the day she met Leo Dasilva [Maryam Laushi] Pulse Nigeria

Da Silva's wedding was not the only event that was conducted on the low; back in 2022 when he proposed to his woman, he also did not publicise it because it was not official in the sight of the Lord yet.

Speaking to Punch, he said, “I am engaged. I did not make it public because I will announce it when I am married. I did not see the need to announce what had not been formalised in God’s presence yet.”

Congratulatory messages have rolled in for the reality TV star and his bride across all social media.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' gets nominated for Rose d’Or award

Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' gets nominated for Rose d’Or award

3 major announcements from African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023

3 major announcements from African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023

Office horror 'Egun' moves theatrical release date forward

Office horror 'Egun' moves theatrical release date forward

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

Showmax's hit show 'Wura' set to return for season 2 this december

Showmax's hit show 'Wura' set to return for season 2 this december

Vybz 94.5 FM OAP Spotlight - Gift David: Motivational voice of The Morning Vybz

Vybz 94.5 FM OAP Spotlight - Gift David: Motivational voice of The Morning Vybz

Veteran Kannywood actor Samanja dies at 81

Veteran Kannywood actor Samanja dies at 81

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Naira Marley and Sam Larry granted ₦20 million bail by magistrate court

Kelechi Udegbe is doing well now [Instagram/kelechiudegbe]

Nollywood actor Kelechi Udegbe survives terrible car accident

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are parents again. [Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue]

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome first child

Mr Ibu has had seven surgeries so far. [Instagram/@realmribu]

Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated to keep him alive - Family