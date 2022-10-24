Fans shocked as Ex BBN housemate Leo Da Silva preaches in Church

The footage shows Leo preaching on faith and how it relates to everyday relationships before encouraging the congregation to put their faith in God as this will help strengthen other aspects of their lives.

Nigerian Celebrities becoming pastors: Nigeria has a record of celebrities receiving the call of worship and taking on the mantle of church leadership. The famous Nigerian pastor and former presidential candidate Chris Okotie was a famous Pop star in the 80s.

Another Pop star from the 80s Felix Liberty is said to be a popular pastor based in Benin City, Edo state.

Nollywood veterans Patience Ozokwor, Liz Benson, Zach Orji, and Eucharia Anunobi have all gone on to become pastors.

Recently, the famous artist turned politician Banky W and his wife Adesuwa Etomi have become more dedicated to preaching the gospel.