Details: On Sunday, 23rd October 2022, footage of Leo Da Silva was recorded preaching in a church in what appears to be a gathering of youths.
Fans shocked as Ex BBN housemate Leo Da Silva preaches in Church
The fans of the famous Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija received a shocker when one of the ex-housemates Leo Da Silva was spotted in a church manning the pulpit. This has generated reactions from fans who never saw it coming.
The footage shows Leo preaching on faith and how it relates to everyday relationships before encouraging the congregation to put their faith in God as this will help strengthen other aspects of their lives.
Nigerian Celebrities becoming pastors: Nigeria has a record of celebrities receiving the call of worship and taking on the mantle of church leadership. The famous Nigerian pastor and former presidential candidate Chris Okotie was a famous Pop star in the 80s.
Another Pop star from the 80s Felix Liberty is said to be a popular pastor based in Benin City, Edo state.
Nollywood veterans Patience Ozokwor, Liz Benson, Zach Orji, and Eucharia Anunobi have all gone on to become pastors.
Recently, the famous artist turned politician Banky W and his wife Adesuwa Etomi have become more dedicated to preaching the gospel.
Fans will be excited to see if Leo Da Silva will go on to become a pastor and perhaps even set up his church someday.
