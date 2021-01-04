The winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown house, Agbelesebioba Olamikekan, also known as Laycon has been installed as the Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom, in Ogun State.

He received the traditional title on Sunday from the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan, at the 2021 Opo Day celebration held at the District High School, Ipokia.

The Onipokia during the title installation said Laycon as an indigene of Ipokia truly deserved the title of Akeweje.

Oba Olaniyan described the singer as a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

Laycon, the BBNaija winner appreciated the monarch, Ipokia indigenes, and the youths for standing by him throughout his stay at the BBNaija house.

He promised to stand by the youths and everything that would contribute to their development.