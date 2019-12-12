Today on your favourite celebrity dishing out some of their personal but controversial opinions, former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Khloe says she can't marry a man that doesn't have at least three cars, two houses and the list goes on and on.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 12, 2019. In a very lengthy post, Khloe said it's her personal decision as she doesn't plan to bring into the world kids who won't enjoy all the good things of life.

"So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses, and 2 stable businesses .... so it got online and people are insulting me ... 1. That’s my wish, not yours. 2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and me are not financially stable. 3. It’s me that knows what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children. 4. I have half of these things, so why should I go lower. 5. It’s none of your goddam business what I wish for," she wrote.

She went to advise ladies not to settle for less and advised the men who would insult her for the post to keep their poverty to themselves.

"A PERSON WHO SETTLES FOR CRUMBS CANT UNDERSTAND THE MENTALITY OF SOMEONE WHO WANTS THE WHOLE CAKE “ “I LEARNT TO BE OK WITH THE FACT THAT IM NOT EVERYONE AND I NEVER WANT TO BE “ Ladies are quick to judge but deep down you want that life but it’s obvious you don’t think you can get it or you deserve it so you settle for less ... I’m already a working lady so why should I on earth settle for less.

Today on your favourite celebrity dishing out some of their personal but controversial opinions, former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Khloe says she can't marry a man that doesn't have at least three cars, two houses and the list goes on and on. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

"Men will curse me cos they don’t work hard enough to acquire these things or they know they can’t come close to achieving these things in 100 years to come AND that’s none of my life business ... keep your poverty and low thinking to yourself. Some said does my father has all these things, no darling😡That’s enough reason why my husband should have a lot so your broke kids won’t say the same thing to them in future ... My life, My rules, My wishes. Lord help me. AMEN," she concluded.

Khloe's latest post will certainly get a lot of people talking as both fans and critics have already camped in her comment section to register their support and displeasure.

Khloe's latest post will certainly get a lot of people talking as both fans and critics have already camped in her comment section to register their displeasure and support. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

The reality TV star recently turned 26 and shared some really steamy photos on her Instagram page.