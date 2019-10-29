Today Tuesday, October 29, 2019, is Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known as Khloe's birthday and she is lighting up her Instagram page with some steamy photos.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page where she shared some photos to mark the special day. While captioning one of the photos, she described herself with some powerful words.

"Imperfect me. Grateful heart. Great warrior, superwoman ❤️," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Khloe from all of us at Pulse. Khloe was one of the housemates who took part in the second edition of Big Brother Naija. She can be described as one of those controversial housemates.

Even after the show, the reality TV star has sort of remained in the spotlight. One particular reason she has remained in the spotlight is her steamy and sometimes more than raunchy photos on Instagram.

One of those raunchy photo days...

Khloe has always had a way of spicing up her Instagram page with some daring photos. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

The reality TV star shared some of her raunchy photos via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 22, 2018. Trust us guys, Khloe will definitely be getting a lot of people talking especially the guys.

"The look on my face in that pic 1st pics means a lot. Only @paycancook @ngozimon @iamprincess__official knows what I mean," she captioned the photos.

Khloe is not a newcomer to sharing bikini photos on Instagram and we think she isn't even going to stop anytime soon.