BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire

The former Big Brother Naija season six housemate took to her Snapchat where she narrated what happened.

According to her, the fire started after power was restored to her apartment, a surge set her Air Condition on fire.

Pulse Nigeria

All effort to put out the fire was abortive as she lost everything before the men of the fire service could make it to her apartment.

The reality TV star said she lost all her valuables including, her certificates and phones.

She went on to call out those who have accused her of using the fire incident to chase clout.

Pulse Nigeria

"It is how insensitive and inhumane some of you are. BBN is just a show. There are real-life situations and making jokes about this, saying I'm chasing clout is very sad and annoying," she wrote.