RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star says she is not using the incident to chase clout.

Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin [Instagram/MsJMK]
Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin [Instagram/MsJMK]

Nigerian reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin popularly known as JMK has finally broken her silence over the fire inferno that destroyed her properties.

Recommended articles

The former Big Brother Naija season six housemate took to her Snapchat where she narrated what happened.

According to her, the fire started after power was restored to her apartment, a surge set her Air Condition on fire.

BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire
BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire Pulse Nigeria

All effort to put out the fire was abortive as she lost everything before the men of the fire service could make it to her apartment.

The reality TV star said she lost all her valuables including, her certificates and phones.

She went on to call out those who have accused her of using the fire incident to chase clout.

The reality TV star says she is not using the incident to chase clout.
The reality TV star says she is not using the incident to chase clout. Pulse Nigeria

"It is how insensitive and inhumane some of you are. BBN is just a show. There are real-life situations and making jokes about this, saying I'm chasing clout is very sad and annoying," she wrote.

The lawyer turned reality TV star said she would bounce back from the setback.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido donates entire N200M realised after sharing account details on Twitter to orphanages across Nigeria

Davido donates entire N200M realised after sharing account details on Twitter to orphanages across Nigeria

BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire

BBNaija's JMK breaks silence after losing properties to fire

Navy vows to punish Cute Abiola, says he deliberately violated social media policy

Navy vows to punish Cute Abiola, says he deliberately violated social media policy

Dunnie grows on ‘Amazon’ [Pulse EP Review]

Dunnie grows on ‘Amazon’ [Pulse EP Review]

GabbyTane unveils new single 'BROKEN' featuring Joeboy

GabbyTane unveils new single 'BROKEN' featuring Joeboy

Oxlade to make acting debut in short film 'Without You'

Oxlade to make acting debut in short film 'Without You'

Will Smith confirms he paid 'King Richard' cast & crew bonuses for working amid pandemic

Will Smith confirms he paid 'King Richard' cast & crew bonuses for working amid pandemic

Accelerate TV confirms new season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Accelerate TV confirms new season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Trending

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Nigerian comedian and Navy officer Cute Abiola [NaijaNews]

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady