BBNaija's Ilebaye plans to build an orphanage with her prize money
Aww, our Gen Z baddie is also a philanthropist in the making. Love to see it.
Getting candid with Punch Newspaper, the winner touched base on many things pertaining to her personal life. She also stated that she has a lot of plans for her cash prize from the show, and not just the orphanage.
She said, "With my prize money, I want to establish an orphanage. I also want to start a business, and invest in some other things. But right now, I am just taking everything one step at a time. I am also still thinking of the perfect business to do and how to invest my money wisely."
Shortly after winning the reality TV show on October 1, 2023, Ilebaye noted she intended to build her empire which she proudly called Gen Z Baddie. Perhaps an orphanage would be a great start for her empire.
At just 22 years of age, she has been thrown into a new level of popularity with which she is unfamiliar. During the interview, Ilebaye disclosed that she struggles with handling the pressure that comes with her newfound fame and is still adapting.
"Before I went into the BBN house, I told myself that l had to be mentally ready for everything that would come. I just have to keep things on the low and be able to adapt to whatever comes my way. Besides, I see anything that comes my way as what is expected. It is left for me to overlook things, including clashes and backbiting, and just focus on my future," she added.
