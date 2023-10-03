'BBN All Stars' winner Ilebaye overjoyed after getting ₦120 million prize

The reality star could not contain her joy during the prize presentation ceremony on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. She happily thanked her fans, her fellow housemates, as well as the organisers of the show, vowing to make them proud.

Giddily, she said, "Thank you guys so much, I'm really happy to be your winner and to my housemates, thank you, thank you, guys, so much. I promise to make you guys proud, I promise not to disappoint you guys. I promise to make sure I make good use of the money, thank you, guys, so much, I love you guys."

Before giving her acceptance speech, Ilebaye noted that reality has not fully set in on the fact that she won the show. Speaking to the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she revealed what was going through her mind at the crowning moment when she was announced the winner.

She said, "I'm still trying to adapt to every moment. When I heard my name I was super excited and I couldn't believe it, then I saw my parents and I was just running towards them. I haven't slept at all."

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya was dubbed the winner of the All Stars season of Big Brother Naija on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after 10 gruelling weeks in the house, holding her own in the in-house games and activities. By winning, she is going home the prize, a weekend getaway for two with Travel Better, one one-year supply of Pepsi, WAW products, Much it, Hawai, and Lush hair products amongst other things.