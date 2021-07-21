BBNaija's Gedoni and Khafi expecting 1st child together

The reality TV stars took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, where they announced the big news.

"Slow Down Bump ahead.. 😊😊 I’m the happiest Man on this planet. The way God is particular about me ehn," Gedoni wrote.

For Khafi the rumours about her being pregnant for the past two years have become a reality.

"According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021," she wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Khafi and Gedoni hit it off during the fourth season of the reality TV show.

They surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement.