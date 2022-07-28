RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Erica places curse on person who stole her money in the UK

Reality TV star Erica Nlewedim [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]
Reality TV star Erica Nlewedim

The reality TV star shared her not-so-nice experience via her Twitter page on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

"I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar I said no I’ll save my cash and I left Harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty,'' she tweeted.

"Well, things like this serve as interesting stories for future fun times and this story is probably entertainment for some right now so at least there’s a bright side to it."

She went on to place a curse on the person who emptied her bag at the shop.

"To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police."

The actress turned reality TV star's ugly experience is coming weeks after Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai shared a similar story.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LillyAfe]
Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai

The actress stated that while she was on vacation, she went into a boutique in Paris to shop for a few things but when it was time to pay she realised that her card and her purse were missing.

Afegbai said she had to walk back to the hotel where she was staying with the aid of a GPS.

