BBNaija's Doyin says becoming a full-time housewife is risky

Speaking on a recent episode of her podcast Doyin's Corner, she stressed that she does not support the idea of a woman becoming a full housewife without having any savings of her own.

Doyin said, "One of the riskiest things you can do is to get married and want to be a full housewife and just completely depend on your husband without having any money saved. I don't support that anybody should become a full housewife. I don't. I think it's too risky."

She added, "I understand that taking care of the house is a lot of work but I don't think that should be anyone's only job. I will never be a full-time housewife even if I'm married to the wealthiest man alive."

She emphasised the importance of having one's source of income saying, "I think both people need to have money of their own before getting married, both the man and the woman."

In the same episode, the reality TV star emphasised that any man who does not want to be snatched by another woman won't be snatched.

"I believe that a man that can be snatched did not want to stay in the first place. It doesn't matter how good of a cook you are or anything. If a man wants to leave it's not because if anything another woman did to snatch him, if he's going to leave, he'd leave for another woman anyway," she stressed.

See the full episode below: