ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Doyin says becoming a full-time housewife is risky

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stressed that a housewife should have money saved.

BBNaija's Doyin does not support women being completely dependent on their husbands [The Nigerian Voice]
BBNaija's Doyin does not support women being completely dependent on their husbands [The Nigerian Voice]

Recommended articles

Speaking on a recent episode of her podcast Doyin's Corner, she stressed that she does not support the idea of a woman becoming a full housewife without having any savings of her own.

Doyin said, "One of the riskiest things you can do is to get married and want to be a full housewife and just completely depend on your husband without having any money saved. I don't support that anybody should become a full housewife. I don't. I think it's too risky."

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, "I understand that taking care of the house is a lot of work but I don't think that should be anyone's only job. I will never be a full-time housewife even if I'm married to the wealthiest man alive."

She emphasised the importance of having one's source of income saying, "I think both people need to have money of their own before getting married, both the man and the woman."

In the same episode, the reality TV star emphasised that any man who does not want to be snatched by another woman won't be snatched.

"I believe that a man that can be snatched did not want to stay in the first place. It doesn't matter how good of a cook you are or anything. If a man wants to leave it's not because if anything another woman did to snatch him, if he's going to leave, he'd leave for another woman anyway," she stressed.

See the full episode below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See Kunle Remi, Charles Okocha, KieKie in the trailer for 'Muri & Ko' to premiere in June

See Kunle Remi, Charles Okocha, KieKie in the trailer for 'Muri & Ko' to premiere in June

BBNaija's Doyin says becoming a full-time housewife is risky

BBNaija's Doyin says becoming a full-time housewife is risky

Kehinde Bankole wants you to know Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti did more than drive a car

Kehinde Bankole wants you to know Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti did more than drive a car

Actor Wale Ojo says he once trapped a cockroach to prepare for a role

Actor Wale Ojo says he once trapped a cockroach to prepare for a role

Burna Boy is producing his first film '3 Cold Dishes' which tackles sex trafficking

Burna Boy is producing his first film '3 Cold Dishes' which tackles sex trafficking

ICYMI: Nigerian actors dominate Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

ICYMI: Nigerian actors dominate Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

The japa mentality of Nigerians is embarrassing – UK-born actor Wale Ojo

The japa mentality of Nigerians is embarrassing – UK-born actor Wale Ojo

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Daddy Showkey says he was almost burnt alive for stealing when he was in a gang

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus' daughter Angelica has graduated from university [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

Stella Damasus' daughter looks like her twin as she graduates from university

Davido says that Bobo did not embezzle his money [PM News]

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

D'banj and his wife Lineo [Facebook/Dbanj]

D'banj is 'unavailable' to female fans who throw themselves at him

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi