Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan popularly know as Bam Bam has shared some stunning photos from her pregnancy shoot.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed a baby girl in March 2020.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 2, 2020, where she shared some adorable photos from her pregnancy shoot.

She went to caption the photos with a post about her journey so far as a mother.

"Nothing and no one can fully prepare you for motherhood! With this journey comes pain but that pales in comparison to the beauty that I have been blessed with! Having Zendaya still feels so surreal and half the time, I still can't believe that she's mine," she wrote.

"The journey so far has been truly amazing and is one I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world. I'll be sharing as much of it as I can with you beginning from today as the BTS of my pregnancy shoot goes live In a few hours.

Teddy A announced the arrival of their baby via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The couple welcomed a baby girl and named her Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.