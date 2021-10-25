RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Angel's mum shades Maria over husband snatching allegations

Odion Okonofua

It is no news that Angel and Maria had a frosty relationship at Big Brother's house.

Reality TV star Maria Benjamin [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

Titi, mother of BBNaija’s Angel has dropped a shade post after Cubana Chief Priest accused Maria of snatching his sister’s husband.

The socialite had accused Maria of snatching his sister's husband.

The reality TV star's mum took to her Instagram Stories where she mimicked an unapologetic woman having a conversation with the wife of the man she's having an affair with.

Titi's post came hour after Cubana Chief Priest called out Maria for having an affair with his sister's husband.

According to him, the reality TV star didn't only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.

"She Stole My Sisters Husband As If That’s Not Enough She Is Sending Her Threats, That I Won’t Let It Slide, Kelvin I Dey Find Una Come That Dubai Nothing Must Happen To My Sister," he wrote.

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest and reality TV star Maria [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin] Pulse Nigeria

"@mariachikebenjamin How On Earth Will You Threaten A Married Woman Who Has A Male N Female Offspring To Leave Her Husband For You Or Die, You Dey Show Person Husband Watch N Car To Pepper Her, Kelvin Am So Ashamed Of You, All Of Us Dey Street."

Maria is yet to react to the allegations levelled against her.

