Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Odion Okonofua

Cubana Chief Priest says Maria has been threatening his sister.

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest and reality TV star Maria [Instagram/CubanaChiefPriest] [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has called out former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria for stealing his sister's husband.

The millionaire businessman made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

According to him, the reality TV star didn't only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.

"@grandfish1 @lam_lolofish_27 I Get Dollars For You, I Get Pounds For You, There Is Nothing Sweeter Than Family, Wives Stay Woke Girls Like @mariachikebenjamin Are Coming For Your Husbands," he wrote.

"She Stole My Sisters Husband As If That’s Not Enough She Is Sending Her Threats, That I Won’t Let It Slide, Kelvin I Dey Find Una Come That Dubai Nothing Must Happen To My Sister."

"@mariachikebenjamin How On Earth Will You Threaten A Married Woman Who Has A Male N Female Offspring To Leave Her Husband For You Or Die, You Dey Show Person Husband Watch N Car To Pepper Her, Kelvin Am So Ashamed Of You, All Of Us Dey Street."

"You No Carry Woman Pass Anybody But We Can Never Make Home Miserable For Our Woman To The Point A Side Chick Calls Your Wife To Threaten Her Life."

"If What You Re Doing Is Right Why Are You Covering Your Face In Shame In This Video, My Own Na Make Nothing Happen To My Sister, Okwa Mmadu Nwe Ogodo Ewu Na Ata, If Anything Happens To My Sister 😡 😡😡😡😡"

The reality TV star is currently outside the county. She is yet to react to the allegations levelled against her.

Odion Okonofua

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

