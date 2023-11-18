'BBNaija' star Angel shares her opinion on the dangers of plastic surgery

The reality TV star warned women to steer clear of quack doctors by conducting proper research before going under the knife via her Twitter account on Friday, November 17, 2023. She also offered words of encouragement to her female followers to accept and love themselves as they are.

Her tweet read, "Please do your research before getting plastic surgery. You could really just die for nothing. I also encourage women to please love their bodies; y’all are really beautiful, and don’t let anyone, even yourselves, convince you otherwise. But if you must, please do proper research; most of these doctors are quacks."

In her next tweet, she acknowledged the fact that many women who get their bodies surgically altered usually do not have enough information regarding it. Many people are unaware of the risks and the harsh realities of recovery post-operation.

"People will get their bodies done and not show how hellish it was during recovery, and the death toll for BBLs is really high; people go into it like it’s nothing," she continued.

Over the past few years, Brazilian butt lifts, popularly known as BBLs, have become all the rage among women around the world, causing many ladies to go to lengths to attain the famous 'coke bottle body' or hourglass shape.