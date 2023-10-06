ADVERTISEMENT
'BBNaija All Stars' winner Ilebaye has a word for her fans and supporters

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She extends her heartfelt gratitude and promises to make everyone proud.

BBNaiya's Ilebaye says a big 'Thank you'.


In a video posted on her Instagram page, she excitedly thanked everyone for their role in securing her victory. In her long and detailed caption, she appreciated her fans and everyone who accepted her flaws and voted for her.

She wrote, "I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side, especially during those times when I stumbled and showed my imperfections.

"Your support, your votes, and your belief in me mean more to me than words can convey. None of us are perfect, and I am no exception. But your loyalty, forgiveness, and understanding have shown me the true power of a united tribe, your faith in me, despite my flaws and mistakes, has touched me deeply."

Baye further extended her gratitude to celebrities who supported her cause and ensured she won. She then vowed to continue to learn and grow into a better version of herself that they would all be proud of.

"I want to make a promise to all of you today: I will continue to work tirelessly, learn from my past, and strive to be the best version of myself. I will not let you down, and I will use this platform to make positive changes and contributions to our world.

"Once again, thank you BAYE TRIBE for believing in me, for your support, and for being the driving force behind my journey. Together, we’ll continue to make a difference, learn, and grow," she continued.

Ilebaye made history on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after being crowned the winner of the eighth season of Big Brother Naija at just 22 years of age, making her the youngest victor ever.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

