BBNaija 2021: Boma spotted chilling with Tega's husband

The reality TV star and Ajeboh were all smiles as they hung out.

Ajeboh and his wife, Tega with Boma [Instagram/AJMoney001] [Instagram/BomaAkpore]

Big Brother Naija's Boma was spotted hanging out with Ajeboh, the husband of Tega in Lagos.

The reality TV hung out with Calabar-based businessman on Thursday, September 30, 2021, and some close friends.

The men were all smiles as they shared jokes and banters.

Among those who were present at the 'Guys day out' were former BBNaija housemate, Jaypaul and music mogul, Ubi Franklin.

Boma and Tega made news after they had some steamy moments while in the BBNaija house.

Their relationship was met with huge criticisms from viewers of the show.

Tega and Boma [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Tega and Boma [Instagram/bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

While some dragged Tega for being with a man other than her husband, others slammed Boma for having an affair with a married woman.

Ajeboh went on the defensive after his wife was called out by the viewers of the show.

According to him, he cheated on her at some point in their marriage.

He said the cheating incident scarred their marriage.

