Banky W has slammed some of the state governments in the country who have decided to suspend the coronavirus induced lockdowns on the altar of religion.

Some state governments had announced their decision to suspend the lockdown to enable Christians to celebrate the Easter holiday.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Friday, April 10, the singer and politician expressed shock over the decision of the various state governments.

"So for the State Governments that have suspended isolation & social distancing for Easter... do they have an agreement with the Coronavirus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our "leaders" sha. Kai. 🤦🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️" he tweeted.

Banky W's tweet is coming barely 24 hours after the governors of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Kastina states eased the restriction on religious gatherings because of Easter and Jumat prayers.