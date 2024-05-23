ADVERTISEMENT
Banky W elated after undergoing 4th successful surgery for skin cancer

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that the final score is 4-0 against cancer.

Banky W undergoes 4th cancer surgery [Instagram/Banky W]
Banky W undergoes 4th cancer surgery [Instagram/Banky W]

Taking to his Instagram account on May 23, 2024, Banky W posted a video containing clips from his post-surgery recovery journey, with his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington by his side. In his lengthy caption, he encouraged people going through challenges in life, assuring them that all will be well.

"Final Score - Christ 4 - Cancer Tumors 0. Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming... but it will carry you through them. Faith won't always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal," he said.

"God never said the weapons wouldn't form, He promised that they wouldn't prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn't come... He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him," he added.

He also said, "Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world."

He expressed his profound gratitude to his wife, family, pastors and loved ones for their support, as well as the medical personnel who treated him. The singer also thanked his wife and the medical staff.

"Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus' name. Appreciating the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare and the teams that support them. We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus' name," he said.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

