Banky W elated after undergoing 4th successful surgery for skin cancer

Taking to his Instagram account on May 23, 2024, Banky W posted a video containing clips from his post-surgery recovery journey, with his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington by his side. In his lengthy caption, he encouraged people going through challenges in life, assuring them that all will be well.

"Final Score - Christ 4 - Cancer Tumors 0. Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming... but it will carry you through them. Faith won't always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal," he said.

"God never said the weapons wouldn't form, He promised that they wouldn't prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn't come... He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him," he added.

He also said, "Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world."

He expressed his profound gratitude to his wife, family, pastors and loved ones for their support, as well as the medical personnel who treated him.