Baba Fryo wonders why Davido donated N250m to orphanages and neglected him in time of need

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Davido asked his fans to send him money and also shared his Wema bank account.

After two days, he garnered about N201m.

Thereafter, the singer announced that he would be adding N50m to the N201m and donating it to orphanages across Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

This got Nigerians talking as many praised and commended his kind gesture towards orphans.

But Baba Fryo is not pleased with Davido, saying the singer neglected him, ‘a known face’ and chose to share N250m to “orphanages that no one knows”.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, the ‘Dem Go Dey Pose’ singer said, “There is something that I have been seeing on social media that someone gifted orphanages N250m. To me, the thing is funny. I remember when I was depressed, they tagged many of my colleagues; they tagged Davido, Tuface, and others but none of them responded. It was people that have never seen me in this life, people that do not know me that responded.

“This N200m that I am hearing about and seeing on social media is surprising to me. If someone like me who is popular and well known was not helped, it is people and orphanages that no one knows that is being helped; they are been given N250m, it is so funny. I will advise Nigerians and Black people to be wise and stop all these things.

“White people do not do all these things. All what we are doing will look so funny to them. I am not saying that giving money to orphanages is a bad thing because I am an ambassador to an NGO that I do not collect a dime from. But funny enough, when I was depressed and had problems, the NGO did not respond. You see how we are. Now I am seeing N200m and they are posting it everywhere; Davido gives money to orphanages and inaugurates a five-man committee to distribute that money. Everything sounds funny to me.

“If I see someone doing good, I appreciate them; I am not saying it is a bad thing. I just want to ask people why someone like me that people know, who cried out; why did they not help the person that they know? It is the people that they do not know or can see their faces that they are helping out with N250m. Let’s all think; will we call that wickedness or ignorance?

“I tagged the Delta, Rivers and Lagos State government, none of them came to my aid. Is that wickedness or ignorance? But today I am seeing that N250m is going to be distributed to orphanages all over Nigeria. I will advise Nigerians to open their eyes.”