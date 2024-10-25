Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Speaking with American singer Coco Jones during an interview with Rolling Stone, Coco asked her if she would date someone in the industry.

“In the dream world, it wouldn’t be somebody that is in the industry. Probably just like a billionaire. On a yacht. In Dubai. In a thong," Ayra Starr replied in between fits of laughter. Her response was a nod to a viral social media sound about living the stress-free, soft life.

On the topic of dating, the Rush singer revealed that her standards for relationships have been set very high.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "I'm so happy I wasn’t really dating before I started music. I didn’t really know what I was missing. So now that I waited this long to date people, I have very high standards. If it’s gonna be hard to meet it, it’s gonna be bye-bye. But also, I don’t have time for myself; talk less of a boy.”

Pulse Nigeria

During a recent interview with Dazed Magazine in September 2024, the singer expressed her longing for a relationship.

“I want to fall in love. I wrote ‘Lagos Love Story’ about what love would look like if I was,” Ayra Starr shared. While she described herself as a lover girl deep in her heart, she also confessed that she is very single.

Ayra Starr clarified that she has never been in a fully committed relationship. “I’m just very strong-headed about it. I actually have never been in love...I’ve been in certain situations not situationships!—but I’ve never been in a fully committed relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT