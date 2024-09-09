ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Sabi girl clarifies that she has not been in situationships either.

Ayra Starr says that she's too busy for relationships [Dazedmag]
Ayra Starr says that she's too busy for relationships [Dazedmag]

Recommended articles

During a recent interview with Dazed Magazine, the singer expressed her longing for a relationship.

“I want to fall in love. I wrote ‘Lagos Love Story’ about what love would look like if I was,” Ayra Starr shared. While she described herself as a lover girl deep in her heart, she also confessed that she is very single.

Ayra Starr clarified that she has never been in a fully committed relationship. “I’m just very strong-headed about it. I actually have never been in love...I’ve been in certain situations not situationships! – but I’ve never been in a fully committed relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer acknowledged that her singleness can also be attributed to her rising success and busy schedule.

“I’ve put myself out there and I’ve tried to see what’s there,” Starr continues, “but I don’t think I’ve had the time – I’ve always been working. I’ve been working since I was 15: I was modelling, I was doing university, and now I’m on the road," she explained.

On her fun habit of singing to her male fans, she said, “It’s me just enjoying myself as a girl. I’m like, 'Let me sing to a cute boy today' and I’m looking around because I can, why not?”

Recall that Ayra Starr had once been speculated to be in a relationship with colleague and friend Rema. However, in an exclusive interview with Kiss FM in 2023, a puzzled Starr said she had never heard the rumours before. She then denied the rumours and set the record straight about the true nature of her relationship with Rema.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's my brother in Christ," the singer stated emphatically.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee

Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

KòLà The Ryder is blurring the genre lines of African contemporary music

KòLà The Ryder is blurring the genre lines of African contemporary music

Rising sensation Iyore releases new single titled 'Prophet'

Rising sensation Iyore releases new single titled 'Prophet'

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Veteran artiste Charly boy mourns late singer Sound Sultan

Veteran artiste Charly boy mourns late singer Sound Sultan

Asake, Rema, Omah Lay among headliners for Promise Land Festival

Asake, Rema, Omah Lay among headliners for Promise Land Festival

Beauty queen Chidmma Adetshina reveals why she deleted her Twitter account

Beauty queen Chidmma Adetshina reveals why she deleted her Twitter account

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seun Kuti does not believe in the Abrahamic portrayal of God [Areweonair.com]

Revelation has made it clear that Africans won't make heaven - Seun Kuti

Spyro opens up about struggles with fornication

I feel troubled every time I fornicate - Spyro opens up about struggles

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Dammy Krane, Davido

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness