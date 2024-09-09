Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

During a recent interview with Dazed Magazine, the singer expressed her longing for a relationship.

“I want to fall in love. I wrote ‘Lagos Love Story’ about what love would look like if I was,” Ayra Starr shared. While she described herself as a lover girl deep in her heart, she also confessed that she is very single.

Ayra Starr clarified that she has never been in a fully committed relationship. “I’m just very strong-headed about it. I actually have never been in love...I’ve been in certain situations not situationships! – but I’ve never been in a fully committed relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer acknowledged that her singleness can also be attributed to her rising success and busy schedule.

“I’ve put myself out there and I’ve tried to see what’s there,” Starr continues, “but I don’t think I’ve had the time – I’ve always been working. I’ve been working since I was 15: I was modelling, I was doing university, and now I’m on the road," she explained.

On her fun habit of singing to her male fans, she said, “It’s me just enjoying myself as a girl. I’m like, 'Let me sing to a cute boy today' and I’m looking around because I can, why not?”

Recall that Ayra Starr had once been speculated to be in a relationship with colleague and friend Rema. However, in an exclusive interview with Kiss FM in 2023, a puzzled Starr said she had never heard the rumours before. She then denied the rumours and set the record straight about the true nature of her relationship with Rema.

ADVERTISEMENT