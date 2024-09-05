Ayra Starr expresses anger over murder of 300 level FUNAAB student

On September 5, 2024, the singer took to X, advocating for women to be treated better in today's society and demanding justice for the victim.

She wrote, "Stop killing us! Stop raping us! Women deserve better #JusticeForChristianah."

The 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba Road in August.

Christianah's abductors used her personal WhatsApp account to contact her parents, leading to her being reported missing on August 19, 2024. Using the "view once" feature, the kidnappers sent pictures of her in captivity and wanted ₦1.5 million in ransom. The ₦350,000 that Christianah's parents raised was sent to a betting account per the abductors' instructions.

The kidnappers then demanded a copy of the sender's bank statement as soon as they received the money, and on August 23, Christianah's family obliged, but the kidnappers subsequently cut off contact. Meanwhile, some of the ransom money was sent into Christianah's GTB account and then taken out of it into a Wema Bank account connected to Adeleye Ayomide, the primary suspect, who is an Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 200-level student.

