Ayra Starr expresses anger over murder of 300 level FUNAAB student

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Social media users have also continued to call for justice for the victim.

Ayra Starr outraged over the murder of 300-level FUNAAB student
On September 5, 2024, the singer took to X, advocating for women to be treated better in today's society and demanding justice for the victim.

She wrote, "Stop killing us! Stop raping us! Women deserve better #JusticeForChristianah."

The 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba Road in August.

Christianah's abductors used her personal WhatsApp account to contact her parents, leading to her being reported missing on August 19, 2024. Using the "view once" feature, the kidnappers sent pictures of her in captivity and wanted ₦1.5 million in ransom. The ₦350,000 that Christianah's parents raised was sent to a betting account per the abductors' instructions.

Investigations revealed that Christiana's abductor had a connection with her, as both had interacted on social media. [Punch]
The kidnappers then demanded a copy of the sender's bank statement as soon as they received the money, and on August 23, Christianah's family obliged, but the kidnappers subsequently cut off contact. Meanwhile, some of the ransom money was sent into Christianah's GTB account and then taken out of it into a Wema Bank account connected to Adeleye Ayomide, the primary suspect, who is an Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) 200-level student.

The suspect, Adeleye Ayomide [X/MrMkezy]
After Ayomide was apprehended by the police on September 3, 2024, Ayomide confessed to killing Christianah and burying her in his family home.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

