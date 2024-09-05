JusticeForChristiana: Kidnapped FUNAAB student killed by abductor in Lagos

Christiana, undergoing industrial training at the University of Lagos, was abducted between Ikorodu and Yaba.

The Student Union Government (SUG) president of FUNAAB, Ibrahim Adeyemi, confirmed the tragic news, stating, "The Union can confirm that she was reportedly killed by her abductor. We will be addressing the matter soon."

Pulse Nigeria reported that Christiana's abductors initially demanded ₦3 million ransom. However, following negotiations, the family managed to send ₦350,000 to the kidnappers, but Christiana was not released.

A family source who spoke to Punch explained, "We paid the ransom, yet they refused to set her free."

How police captured abductor

Intelligence operatives traced the suspect through banking details linked to the ransom payment in a significant breakthrough.

A now-viral post on X, by user @letter_to_jack, revealed that law enforcement discovered the suspect's identity through his BVN.

The investigation uncovered that the abductor withdrew ₦100,000 from a masked betting account before authorities froze the account.

Further investigations revealed that Christiana's abductor had a connection with her, as both had interacted on social media.

The police tracked the suspect's mobile activities, eventually leading them to his family's residence in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Despite these revelations, the Lagos State Police and Christiana's family have remained silent.

Attempts to reach the family and police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin were unsuccessful, as calls and messages went unanswered.

