ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

#JusticeForChristiana: Kidnapped FUNAAB student killed by abductor in Lagos

Segun Adeyemi

Despite these revelations, the Lagos State Police and Christiana's family have remained silent.

Investigations revealed that Christiana's abductor had a connection with her, as both had interacted on social media. [Punch]
Investigations revealed that Christiana's abductor had a connection with her, as both had interacted on social media. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Christiana, undergoing industrial training at the University of Lagos, was abducted between Ikorodu and Yaba.

The Student Union Government (SUG) president of FUNAAB, Ibrahim Adeyemi, confirmed the tragic news, stating, "The Union can confirm that she was reportedly killed by her abductor. We will be addressing the matter soon."

Pulse Nigeria reported that Christiana's abductors initially demanded ₦3 million ransom. However, following negotiations, the family managed to send ₦350,000 to the kidnappers, but Christiana was not released.

ADVERTISEMENT

A family source who spoke to Punch explained, "We paid the ransom, yet they refused to set her free."

Intelligence operatives traced the suspect through banking details linked to the ransom payment in a significant breakthrough.

A now-viral post on X, by user @letter_to_jack, revealed that law enforcement discovered the suspect's identity through his BVN.

READ ALSO: 2 kidnapped Kogi university students killed

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation uncovered that the abductor withdrew ₦100,000 from a masked betting account before authorities froze the account.

Further investigations revealed that Christiana's abductor had a connection with her, as both had interacted on social media.

The police tracked the suspect's mobile activities, eventually leading them to his family's residence in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Despite these revelations, the Lagos State Police and Christiana's family have remained silent.

Attempts to reach the family and police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin were unsuccessful, as calls and messages went unanswered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragic death of Christiana has sparked outrage and raised questions about the safety of students in Lagos.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#JusticeForChristiana: Kidnapped FUNAAB student killed by abductor in Lagos

#JusticeForChristiana: Kidnapped FUNAAB student killed by abductor in Lagos

Tragedy as building collapse kills 2, injures 2 others in Kano

Tragedy as building collapse kills 2, injures 2 others in Kano

Tinubu praises FOCAC for boosting China-Africa trade to $280 billion

Tinubu praises FOCAC for boosting China-Africa trade to $280 billion

Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

Fresh twist as Putin backs Kamala Harris for US election despite Trump ties

Fresh twist as Putin backs Kamala Harris for US election despite Trump ties

China's Xi Jinping pledges $50bn for Nigeria, Ghana, other African nations

China's Xi Jinping pledges $50bn for Nigeria, Ghana, other African nations

Minister faces lawsuit over 18-year age limit for WAEC and NECO

Minister faces lawsuit over 18-year age limit for WAEC and NECO

Ibadan residents lament ‘unbearable’ increment in transport fares

Ibadan residents lament ‘unbearable’ increment in transport fares

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

President Bola Tinubu's trip to China is on the heels of the recent asset seizure dispute between Nigeria's Federal Government and a Chinese firm. [X, formerly Twitter]

Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly