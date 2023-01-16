Avia-Samara partners with MC EdoPikin as her brand ambassador

Situated in Benin City, a city which bears a lot of historical events, the brand name, Avia-Samara, is one which is honed with an entity of culture, character and personality, one to be recognized as a champion of the people and for the people, where communities can and will be inspired by the brand’s creative prowess - known for her slogan, “making ordinary men, extra-ordinary,” the six-year old brand has become a name synonymous with fashion and style for men. We do live in a society which encourages freedom of expression and with the ability to be your own unique individual, Avia-Samara’s brand culture is to provide quality service as we make and also, stock up on high-end collection outfits, hence, bringing to life an honest connection and empowerment to all by creating confidence in the individual who gets to put on any design either crafted or supplied by our brand.