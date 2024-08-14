ADVERTISEMENT
5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake recently released his third album 'Lungu Boy'.

On August 9, 2025, Asake released his third album 'Lungu Boy' which packs 15 tracks with guest appearances from Wizkid, Travis Scott, Central Cee, Stormzy, and Ludmilla.

'Lungu Boy' saw Asake kick off a new phase of his artistry with music that embraces his continuous genre-fusing efforts.

Across the album, Asake sampled classic Nigerian records that elevated the songs and added sonic depth to the album.

Here are 5 songs Asake sampled on 'Lungu Boy'.

In the opening track of the album, Asake sampled Asa's folk record 'Eye Adaba' off her critically acclaimed self-titled debut.

On his hit single 'Active' featuring Travis Scott, Asake sampled Adewale Ayuba's famous medley on Jazzman Olofin's 2004 hit record 'Raise Da Roof'.

For the beat of 'Active', Sars sampled Ha Sizzle's 2010 pulsating Dancehall record 'Biggidy Bounce It'.

On 'Suru' featuring Stormzy, Asake leaned into his Yoruba heritage by interpolating the line "Ise Oluwa ko seni to ye" from Musiliu Haruna Ishola's classic 'Soyoyo'.

On 'Whine' featuring Brazilian superstar Ludmilla, the beat borrows a medley from Mary J Blige's 1992 single 'Real Love'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

