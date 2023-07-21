ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She really took her song 'Thank you, next!' seriously.

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating 'wicked' co-star months after separating from her husband
Ariana Grande is reportedly dating 'wicked' co-star months after separating from her husband .Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage

According to reports by TMZ, the singer is dating her co-star from the set of the musical Wicked.

They say that their sources with direct knowledge state that she and Ethan Slater who plays Boq in the film adaption of the Broadway musical started dating several months ago during the production of the movie.

Ethan is a Tony award-nominated actor, singer, composer, and writer who also recently separated from his wife, Lily.

Ariana Grande recently separated from her husband of two years.
Ariana Grande recently separated from her husband of two years.[arianagrande/Instagram] Business Insider USA

Even though Ariana's divorce from Dalton is yet to be finalised, the two have started dating other people, and remain on good terms.

The news that the singer had separated from her husband was headlined earlier this week after TMZ broke it, stating that they were 'headed towards divorce'.

According to their report, the two split up because Dalton was 'unaware of the extent of Grande's popularity' and was having trouble adjusting.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez met during the lockdown and spent the quarantine period snuggled at home.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez met during the lockdown and spent the quarantine period snuggled at home. [Instagram/ArianaGrande] Pulse Nigeria
A source from People magazine said that they broke up because of the long distance. "She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton", the source revealed.

Going further the source added, "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when Grande started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Ariana Grande married Dalton in a private ceremony in her home in 2020.
Ariana Grande married Dalton in a private ceremony in her home in 2020. Pulse Nigeria

The singer also deleted the post that contained the photographs from their intimate wedding ceremony. As at the time they were shared, Grande’s wedding photos became the fastest post to reach ten million likes, after reaching the record in just one hour and 41 minutes.

Neither Ariana nor Dalton have spoken on the matter.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

