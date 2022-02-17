Annie Idibia celebrates hubby after receiving N50M Valentine's day gift

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 17, 2022, where she shared screenshots of the credit alerts she received from her hubby.

"So Happy !!!! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Over the moon 🌙 Something light he said ooo-For valz as I no get u flowers!! Then boom pow pow 💥💥💥💥💥💥 5 alerts 😳😳😳😳😳 #50M for flowers 💐," she wrote on her IG page.

"Ahhhhhhhhh Check my stories for the 5 alerts oooo! Ahhhh a guy oooo #annieIdibia #YFA #youngFamousAndAfrican #itsTheBigLilThings ❤️ Pls bombard his @official2baba page let him know - he’s sooooooo amazing 🤩."

Annie and her hubby 2Face Idibia are one of Nigeria's most influential celebrity couples.

They tied the knot in 2012 and have two daughters together.

However, it hasn't been a rosy journey as the strength of their marriage was tested in 2021 when Annie publicly called him out.

She called him out over his 'suspicious' relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.