Angela Okorie has shared photos of her badly bruised face on Instagram and is thanking God for sparing her life.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 16, 2019, where she shared photos and a video as she recuperates from the injuries sustained after an attack by alleged assassins.

"My God is Alive. The world Needs to Know. The God I am serving is a living God. This can only be God. My Thanksgiving can't be small. We all need to come together. And give God all the Glory. Keep Praying For Me. He has done what No man Can Do. The world will celebrate Jesus. All over the World. My mouth is full of praise," she captioned the photos.

In a video also shared on her Instagram page, she went on to call out those who have been spreading the gist around that she faked the attack. According to her, those who think she is faking the story will receive the same pain she is going through. [Instagram/RealAngelaOkorie]

"Joke apart, Let’s Face Reality. If anybody who sees this and still feel. It’s makeup. You need Jesus In Your life. Pls, my brothers and sisters. We serve a living God. I am planning a very big. Thanksgiving to show how. Grateful I am. No man can take this glory. Anybody that says is made up. We wish them all this kind of makeup. In Jesus Name. Any blog Carrying fake news about. What God has Done in my life. Instead of praising God for my sake. Shall receive the same pain in Jesus' Name. My God is bigger than any blog or human trying to bring me down Amen," she captioned the video.

Angela Okorie's videos and photos are coming less than 24 hours after she had shared an Xray showing the injuries she had sustained from the alleged assassins attack.

Angela Okorie and her the bullets in her skull...

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie says ten bullets were removed from her head while two bullets were also removed somewhere close to eyes during her alleged attack by assassins. [Instagram/RealAngelaOkorie]

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 15, 2019, while sharing an x-ray scan video after the alleged attack. According to her, surviving the attack was clearly God's plan.

"Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets were removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes, God alone deserves all the glory and honor. You are God all by your self, I am a child of Grace. Thank you, lord. Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and family, The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue #epaindem #protectmelord," she captioned the video.

It would be recalled that Angela Okorie had announced via her Instagram page a few days ago that she was attacked by assassins. It is not clear who would want to take the actress's life and the reason behind it.

